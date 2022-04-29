RPSC Head Master Result 2021-22 (Out): Download PDF, Cut-Off @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Head Master Result has been announced by Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download RPSC Result Here.

RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result and the cut-off marks of the exam for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.). Candidates who have attended the RPSC Head Master exam on 11 October 2021, can download RPSC Result from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Head Master Cut-Off 2021

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks through the table below:

Category Cut-Off Marks General GEN 322.48 WE 284.38 WD 157.09 EWS GEN 300.82 WE 248.86 SC GEN 265.53 WE 188.74 WD 92.30 ST GEN 253.46 WE 179.40 WD 26.72 OBC GEN 310.33 WE 266.90 WD 135.29 MBC GEN 285.75 WE 202.10

A total o 193 candidates have cleared the exam. Such candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV). After, the verification of the documents, the candidates will be recruited for the post.

How to Download RPSC Head Master Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘29/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021’

Download RPSC Head Master Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

The exam was conducted in two shifts i.e. Morning from 09.00 A.M to 12.00 P.M and Evening from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M. RPSC Head Master Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up 83 vacancies of Headmasters in the state.