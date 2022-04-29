Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RPSC Head Master Result 2021-22 (Out): Download PDF, Cut-Off @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Head Master Result has been announced by Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download RPSC Result Here.

Created On: Apr 29, 2022 16:11 IST
Modified On: Apr 29, 2022 16:12 IST
RPSC Head Master Result 2022

RPSC Head Master Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result and the cut-off marks of the exam for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.). Candidates who have attended the RPSC Head Master exam on 11 October 2021, can download RPSC Result from  rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Head Master Result Download Link

RPSC Head Master Cut-Off 2021

The candidates can check the category-wise cut-off marks through the table below:

Category Cut-Off Marks
General GEN 322.48 
WE 284.38 
WD 157.09
EWS GEN 300.82
WE 248.86 
SC GEN 265.53
WE 188.74
WD 92.30
ST GEN 253.46
WE 179.40
WD 26.72
OBC GEN 310.33 
WE 266.90
WD 135.29
MBC GEN 285.75
WE 202.10

A total o 193 candidates have cleared the exam. Such candidates will be called for Document Verification (DV). After,  the verification of the documents, the candidates will be recruited for the post.

How to Download RPSC Head Master Result 2021 ?

  • Go to the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the link ‘29/04/2022 - Result Preamble and Cut Off Marks for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) - 2021’
  • Download RPSC Head Master Result PDF
  • Check roll numbers of selected candidates

The exam was conducted in two shifts i.e. Morning from 09.00 A.M to 12.00 P.M and Evening from 02.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M. RPSC Head Master Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up 83  vacancies of Headmasters in the state.

 

