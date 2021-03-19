RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the post of Headmaster.Candidates can apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021 from 24 March to 24 April on official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Head Master Praveshika School Comp. Exam 2021 will be conducted for the selection of the posts.The candidates can check more details on RPSC HM Recruitment 2020 such as application process, age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria below:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 24 April 2021

RPSC Vacancy Details

Head Master, Praveshika School - 83 Posts

RPSC Headmaster Salary:

Pay Level - L-14

Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Headmaster Posts

Educational Qualification:

Second Class in Shastri/Bachelor’s degree (Science/Arts group) having minimum 48% marks and Shiksha Shastri/Degree or Diploma in education recognized by National Council for Teacher Education.

Minimum 5 years' teaching experience in any School.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Headmaster Age Limit:

21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for RPSC Headmaster Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written examination:

RPSC HeadMaster Exam Pattern

The competitive examination shall carry 600 marks. There will be two Papers - Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General awareness about education and educational administration. Both the Papers shall be of 300 marks each. Duration of both Papers shall be 3 hours each. All the questions in both the Papers shall be multiple choice type questions. Negative marking shall be applicable in the evaluation of answers. For every wrong answer, one-third of marks prescribed for that particular question can be deducted

How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2021 for HeadMaster Posts ?

Interested candidates can apply online on V https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 350/-

Non-Creamy Layer of OBC/BC - Rs. 250/-

SC/ST - Rs. 150/-

RPSC Headmaster Notification Download

Online Application Link - 24 March