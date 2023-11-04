RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download JLO Answer key at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023 will be released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants can check official answer key links, question papers, result, and other details here

RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the Rajasthan JLO answer key PDF soon after the exam is conducted successfully. The RPSC JLO Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 & 5, 2023, in two shifts per day. Candidates can download the RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023 from the official website, i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, for all the shifts.

The RPSC JLO exam answer key PDF can be used to calculate the approximate marks before the declaration of the result. In this article, we compiled the direct link to download the RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023 PDF of all sets for ease of the aspirants.

RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023 Overview

The official answer key for the RPSC JLO exam will be released in a PDF file and will contain correct answers to each question asked in every set of the exam. Candidates can use this RPSC JLO Answer key to compute their tentative marks. Here is the major overview of the RPSC JLO 2023 exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Exam Name RPSC JLO Exam 2023 Post Name Rajasthan Junior Legal Officers RPSC JLO Exam Date 2023 4th & 5th November, 2023 Maximum Marks 200 Marks Duration 3 hours for each paper Medium Hindi and English Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the RPSC JLO answer key PDF of all sets for all the shifts from the links shared below. This will help them to know the number of correct and incorrect answers in the exam and predict their qualifying chances in the exam.

RPSC JLO Answer Key Download Nov 4

The candidates can access the RPSC JLO answer key of all the shifts of the exam conducted on November 4 from here:

RPSC JLO Shift 1 Answer Key PDF Nov 4 RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Set 1 Download Here RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Set 2 Download Here RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Set 3 Download Here RPSC JLO Shift 2 Answer Key PDF Nov 4 RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Set 1 Download Here RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Set 2 Download Here RPSC JLO Answer Key PDF Set 3 Download Here

How to Download RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023?

Aspirants can download RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023 from the official website of RPSC or the direct links shared above. Follow the steps shared below to access the Rajasthan JLO answer key without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official RPSC website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RPSC JLO Answer Key 2023 link.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key PDF and verify your answers to arrive at tentative scores.

RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023

Candidates can download the RPSC JLO Question Paper 2023 for Shift 1 and Shift 2 of November 4 & 5, 2023 on this page. It will provide insights into the difficulty level of questions along with topics from which most of the questions were asked in the exam.

RPSC JLO Cut Off 2023

Based on the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in the exam, we have compiled the RPSC JLO Cut Off for all the categories. Aspirants must check this RPSC JLO expected cut off marks to anticipate their selection chances for the further rounds of the recruitment process.

Category RPSC JLO Expected Cut Off 2023 General To be updated soon SC To be updated soon BCA-A To be updated soon BC-B To be updated soon

RPSC JLO Answer Key Objection Details

The candidates will get the chance to raise their objections to the provisional RPSC JLO answer key for the exam. If they find any discrepancies in the answer key, then they can challenge the same in the prescribed format within the deadline. The steps to raise an objection to the RPSC JLO exam answer key are discussed below.

RPSC JLO Result 2023

The RPSC JLO result will be announced a few days after the exam is conducted successfully. Candidates can download the Rajasthan JLO result in the form of a PDF file from the official website. The RPSC JLO Result PDF comprises the names and roll number of candidates declared successful in the exam.