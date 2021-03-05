RPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 Out, Download Technical Call Letter @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit Card of the exam for the posts of Lecturer under Technical Educational Department. Candidates can download RPSC Admit Card from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Lecturer Admit Card Link given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan Lecturer Admit Card, directly, through the link:

RPSC Lecturer Admit Card Download Link

RPSC Lecturer Exam Notice

RPSC Lecturer Exam is scheduled to be held from 12 to 19 March 2021 as follow:

Subject Date Time GK 12 March 2021 10 AM to 12 PM Other 13 March, 15 March to 19 March 2021 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM

How to Download RPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021 ?



Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link - ‘Admit Card for Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020’ displaying under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page. A new page where you need to click on ‘Lecturer (Tech. Edu.) Exam - 2020’ It will redirect you to anew where you need to click on ‘Get Admit Card’ Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Download RPSC Lectirer Admit Card 2021

The candidates can also download their admit card by login into sso.rajasthan.gov.in through ‘Recruitment Portal Link’ available under ‘Citizen Apps (G2C)’

RPSC had invited online applications for filling up 12 vacacnt posts from 28 November 2020 to 27 December 2020.