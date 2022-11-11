RPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022 (Out): Check Download Link Here

RPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) published the admit cards of all the candidates who have applied for RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The commission has scheduled the Exam for School Lecturer (Sanskrit Edu. Department) 2022 will be held on 15 November, 16 November and 17 November 2022. So, candidates can download RPSC Admit Card much before the exam. The admit cards are available on the official website of RPSC. Alternatively, it can be downloaded by login into sso.rajasthan.gov.in and clicking on the ‘Recruitment portal’ given under Citizen Apps (G2C).

RPSC Lecturer Admit Card Download Link

Candidates should remember to carry the original Aadhar Card. In case, they do not have Aadhar Card then they can carry other Photo ID Proof such as a Voter ID Card, Passport, Driving Licence etc. Candidates will not be allowed at the centre without original Photo ID Proof.

They should reach the exam centre 1 hour before the exam. The candidates can enter at the exam centre only 30 minutes before the exam. They should also follow the covid related instructions in the centre.

How to Download RPSC School Lecture Admit Card 2022 ?