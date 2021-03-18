RPSC RAS RTS Mains Exam Marks 2018 Out: Download @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS RTS Mains Exam Marks 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had released marks of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018. Candidates can download RPSC RAS Mains Mains from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS RTS Mains Marks Links are given below. The candidates can download Rajasthan RAS Mains Marks 2018, directly, through the link below:

RPSC RAS RTS Mains Marks Download Link

RPSC RAS RTS TSP Mains Marks Download Link

How to Download RPSC RTS Mains Marks 2018 ?

Go to the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Visit the ‘News Section’ available on the Home page of the website. Click on the ‘link’ regarding- ‘Marks for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam 2018’ A New Window will open where youare required to enter your ‘Roll Number’, Date of Birth and Captcha Click on ‘Submit’ Button Check your RPSC RAS Marks 2018

RPSC RAS Pre Exam was held on 05 August 2018 at 1454 exam centres. Qualifief candidates were called for Mains Exam.Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the RPSC RAS Mains Exam on 25 and 26 June 2019 and the result for the same was declared in the month of July 2020.

RPSC had invited applications for the recruitment of various posts under various departments of Rajasthan Government.. A total of 980 vacancies were notified for services such Rajasthan Administrative Services, Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service, Rajasthan Police Services, Rajasthan Commercial Tax Subordinate Service, Rajasthan Women and Child Development Service, etc.