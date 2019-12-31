RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2018 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the School Lecturer Admit Card 2018 on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is all set to conduct the written examination for School Lecturer from January 3-13, 2020 in the state.

Commission has also release the examination schedule for the School Lecturer Exam on its official website. The exam will be conducted in two shifts-the first shift from 9 am to 10.30 am/12 p.m whereas second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to the schedule released by the Commission, the exam will be conducted for three Group-A/B and C. The Admit card for Group A has been issued on the official website and candidates who have to appear in the Group A Exam can download their admit card.

How to Download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2018

Visit the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the Important Links section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link Admit Card Link for School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2018 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired Admit Card.

Candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for School Lecturer posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.