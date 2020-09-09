RPSC Admit Card 2020 Released for Senior Demonstrator @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Downloading Link Here

RPSC Senior Demonstrator Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the posts of Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Senior Demonstrator Posts Exam can download their Exam Admit Card available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Admit Card for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) is uploaded on its official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card 2020 for Senior Demonstrator posts, candidates will have to visit on the official website -https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in. After providing the login credentials i.e. Application Number and Date of Birth, you can download your admit card.

It it noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) posts exam from 13 September to 17 September 2020 at the various exam centers of Ajmer and Jaipur District Headquarter. Exam will be conducted in two sittings i.e. 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM each day.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Downlod Admit Card for Senior Demonstrator 2020





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 306 Assistant Professor Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: 270 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) Posts @opsc.gov.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 331 Posts under Combined Competitive Examination @apsc.nic.in

How to Download: Admit Card for Senior Demonstrator 2020