Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RPSC Interview Letter 2021 for Senior Demonstrator Posts Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Dept) posts on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Direct link available here. 

Created On: Jun 22, 2021 16:00 IST
RPSC Senior Demonstrator Interview Letter 2021
RPSC Senior Demonstrator Interview Letter 2021

RPSC Senior Demonstrator Interview Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview letter for the Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Dept) against Adv. No. 08/2019-20. Candidates who have qualified for Senior Demonstrator under various departments including Pathology, Anatomy, Dentistry and  Community Medicine post can download their RPSC Senior Demonstrator Interview Letter 2021 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to conduct the interview for Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) posts (against Adv. No. 08/2019-20 Date 17-01-2020) from 28 June to13 July 2021. 

Interview for Senior Demonstrator post for Microbiology subject will be held from 28 June to 01 July 2021. Interview for Community Medicine and Dentistry subjects will be held on 02 July 2021.

Interview for the Senior Demonstrator post for Anatomy subject will be conducted on 05 July 2021. Commission will conduct the interview for Pathology subject from 06 to 13 July 2021. 

Candidates who have qualified for various departments for Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Dept) posts can download their Admit Card from the official website. In a bid to download the RPSC Interview Letter 2021 for Senior Demonstrator Posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of birth on the official website. 


You can download the RPSC Interview Letter 2021 for Senior Demonstrator Posts also from the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator-Pathology

Direct Link for Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator- Anatomy 

 Direct Link for Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator- Dentistry 

Direct Link for Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator- Community Medicine

Direct Link for Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator- Microbiology

How to Download: Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator Posts 

  • First of all visit on the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
  • Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link - "Interview Letter for the post of Senior Demonstrator-Pathology/Anatomy/Dentistry/Community Medicine, Microbiology for Medical Education Deptt. (Adv. No. 08/2019-20 Date 17-01-2020)" displaying on the home page.
  • You will get the PDF of the RPSC Interview Letter 2021Link.
  • You should take a print out of the RPSC Interview Letter 2021 for future reference.

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 5 =
Post

Comments