RPSC SO Counselling Date 2021 (Out) for Statistical Officer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Schedule

Rajasthan PSC has released the Counselling Schedule for Statistical Officer post on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC Statistical Officer Counselling Schedule 2021 : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Counselling Schedule for Statistical Officer, Planning Dept. (Economics and Statistics) - 2021. The Counselling for the above post will be conducted on 29-30 June 2022.

Those candidates qualified for the counselling test round for the Statistical Officer post can check the RPSC Statistical Officer Counselling Date 2021 available on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, RPSC will conduct the counselling for the shortlisted candidates on 29-30 June 2022 in two sessions-i.e. morning and noon. Commission has uploaded the details schedule in accordance with the Roll Numbers/timing of the candidates for the counselling for the above post.

Commission has uploaded the details including Application Form/Counselling Letter, Proforma and other Essential Guidelines on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website and they will have to bring these documents in two sets with the essential certificates/testimonials as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the RPSC Statistical Officer Counselling Schedule 2021 notification from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Statistical Officer Counselling Schedule 2021 Check Steps