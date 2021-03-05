RPSC Admit Card 2021 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Exam, Here’s Download Link

RPSC Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Exam. The candidates who applied for RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Exam can download the admit card through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 10 March 2021 at 10 AM to 1 PM at Ajmer Exam Centres. Candidates are required to download Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card through the official website by using their application number and date of birth.

How and Where to Download RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Exam Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Admit Card for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Exam 2020 flashing in the important links available on the homepage. It will redirect you to the admit card login page. Click on Admit Card for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Exam 2020 login button. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on get admit card given in the sidebar. Enter Admit card you appeared for (Prelims, Mains/Interview), the application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa AdhikariAdmit Card and save it for future reference.

Download RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Admit Card

This drive is being done to recruit 33 Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Posts. The online application for the same was started on 5 November 2020 and ended on 24 November 2020. Candidates can now download Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Prelims 2021 Exam Admit Card Directly by clicking on the above link.