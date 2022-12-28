RRB Group D PET Date 2023 Announced: Check RRC Physical Efficiency Test Admit Card Updates Here

RRB Group D PET Date 2023: Candidates can check the RRC-wise Physical Efficiency Test Date and Admit Card Updates in the article given below.

RRB Group D PET Date 2022 Announced: Railway Recruitment Cell has announced dates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC). RRB PET Exam Date 2022 is available on Railway Recruitment Cell, Chennai, Railway Recruitment Board Mumbai and Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) East Coast Railway.

Candidates who have qualified in RRB Group D Exam 2022 conducted from 17 August to 11 October 2022 are required to appear for RRC PET 2022. According to the official notifications, the PET will be conducted from 10 January 2023. However, the date differentiates as per the different RRCs.

The candidates can check the RRB PET Schedule 2023 in the table given below

RRC Website RRC Group D PET RRB Ahmedabad / Western Railway RRC WR 10 January 2023 RRB Chennai / Southern Railway SR RRC Chennai MAS 19 January 2023 Railway Recruitment Cell East Coast Railway 10 January to 12 January 2023 RRB Allahabad / North Central Railway RRC Prayagraj to be announced RRB Patna / East Central Railway ECR RRC Patna to be announced RRB Bhopal / West Central Railway WCR RRC Jabalpur to be announced RRB Ranchi / South Eastern Railway RRC SER Kolkata to be announced RRB Chandigarh / Northern Railway NR RRC Delhi to be announced RRB Guwahati / North East Frontier Railway NFR RRC Guwahati to be announced RRB Gorakhpur / North Eastern Railway NER RRC Gorakhpur to be announced RRB Kolkata / Eastern Railway ER RRC Kolkata to be announced RRB Ajmer / North Western Railway RRC Jaipur to be announced RRB Bilaspur / South East Central Railway SECR RRC Bilaspur to be announced RRB Secunderabad / South Central Railway SCR RRC Secunderabad to be announced RRB Bangalore / South Western Railway SWR RRC Hubli to be announced RRB Bhubneshwar / East Coast Railway ECR RRC Bhubaneshwar to be announced

RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2023

RRCs will release RRB Group D Admit Card one week before the exam. RRB Group D Admit Card consists of the Date, Time & Details of Venue of the exam. An SMS/email will also be sent to the registered mobile number and email id of the shortlisted candidates to download the call letter for PET.

RRB Group D PET 2023

There are separate criteria for Physical Exams for both Male and Female Candidates. The candidate can check the criteria below:

Male Candidates - Should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 meters in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down, and Should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Earlier, RRB released the cut-off marks along with the selection list PDF and Score Card of all the students who appeared in this national-level exam. The candidates can check RRB Group D Zone-Wise Result through the link given below:

