RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Releasing On July 1, Check Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer 2025 Soon: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the RRB NTPC 2025 exam on June 24, 2025. Now RRB will release the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 on July 1, 2025. RBB NTPC Answer 2025 will contain the correct answer as well as the option marked by the candidate.
The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result. This will allow candidates to start preparing for the next phase of examination. Also, candidates will be allowed to raise objections if they have any.
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Overview
The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 will be released on July 1, 2025 on the official zonal websites of RRB allowing candidates to check the answer marked by them and calculate their estimated marks. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC CBT 1 (Graduate Level)
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Dates
|
June 5-24, 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
July 1, 2025
|
Official Website
|
Login Credentials Required
|
Registration Number & Date of Birth
|
Negative Marking
|
⅓ mark deduction per wrong answer
|
Objection Window
|
5-7 days after provisional key release
|
Final Answer Key
|
After reviewing objections
|
Result Declaration
|
To be announced
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Release Date
RRB has released the official notice regarding release of official answer key 2025. The RRB NTPC Answer Key will get released on July 1, 2025 and candidates will be able to check the answer key till July 6, 2025. Check the official notice below
Steps to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 from Official Website?
Candidates will be able to download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 after visiting the official website and providing their registration number and password or candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the RRB NTPC Answer Key from official website
-
Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in or respective regional RRB of the candidate.
-
On the homepage, click on the CBT 1 RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
-
A new page will open up; provide your registration number and date of birth (or password
-
A page will open up containing the correct answer and the answer marked by the candidate.
-
Match your answers and save the pdf for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
After download the RRB NTPC Answer Key from official webiste, candiates must check all the details mentioned in NTPC Answer Key 2025. Check the list below for all details mentioned in RRB NTPC PDF
- Details of candidates
- Paper set and exam date
- Answer Marked by candidates
- Correct Option
How to Calculate Marks from RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025?
After reviewing the answer key, candidates should calculate their estimated marks; each correct question contains 1 mark, whereas each wrong answer will have a penalty of 1/3 marks. Check the formula below to calculate your estimated marks.
Total Marks = (Correct Answers × 1) – (Wrong Answers × ⅓)
How to Raise Objections in RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
After checking the answers of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam, candidates will be able to raise their objections. Candidates will be required to pay the required fees and provide authenticated proof to raise the objection. Check the steps below to raise answer key objections.
-
Visit the official website and click on raise objections link
-
Select the question and submit calid proof to raise objection
-
Pay the required fees and click on final submit button
