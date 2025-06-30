RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Releasing On July 1, Check Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key PDF - Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Answer 2025 Soon: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the RRB NTPC 2025 exam on June 24, 2025. Now RRB will release the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 on July 1, 2025. RBB NTPC Answer 2025 will contain the correct answer as well as the option marked by the candidate.

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result. This will allow candidates to start preparing for the next phase of examination. Also, candidates will be allowed to raise objections if they have any.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Overview

The RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 will be released on July 1, 2025 on the official zonal websites of RRB allowing candidates to check the answer marked by them and calculate their estimated marks. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights