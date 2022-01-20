RRB NTPC Exam Important Notice 2022 Released: 7 Lakh Candidates Shortlisted for CBT 2, Details Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CEN-01/2019 on its regional websites. Details Here.

RRB NTPC Exam Important Notice Released: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notice regarding recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CEN-01/2019 on its regional websites. As per the notice, a total of 7,05,446 candidates have been shortlisted for Computer Based Test (CBT 2) which is 20 times the vacancies in each level exactly as per the examination rules and notice..

Candidates who have applied for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2020 and appear for the RRN NTPC Exam can check details details as RRB official notice below:

Pay Level RRB NTPC Vacancies Number of candidates shortlisted Time 2 5663 113301 20.00 3 4940 98833 20.00 4 161 3223 20.01 5 17393 347676 19.99 6 7124 142413 19.99 Total 35281 705446 19.99

"Graduates are eligible for all vacancies, 10+2 eligible for 10,603 vacancies."

"Graduates have opted for the 10+2 categories also."

"Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts."

"We have selected 20 times the vacancies in each level exactly as per the examination rules and notice. "

NTPC CBT is scheduled to be from 14th February 2022 till 18th February 2022 and the admit cards are expected to release on 11 February 2022.

RRB NTPC Result 2021 along with Cut-Off for a total of 35281 vacancies was released on 14 and 15 January 2022 on all RRB Regional websites. You can check region-wise result link by visting the link below:

RRB NTPC Result 2021