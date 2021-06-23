RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam Date 2021 not yet Released: Fake Notice Circulating on Social Media

RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam Date 2021: The government fact check organisation, PIB, has cautioned against a fake notice circulating on social media regarding the RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam which created confusion among the candidates. The fact check team said that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has yet not announced the schedule of RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam for selection to railways in non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

The schedule of the RRB NTPC Phase 7 Exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of the time. All candidates are advised to refer only official website of RRB for the latest updates. The board has also warned the candidates not to misled by unauthenticated sources.

The board had conducted the RRB NTPC Phase 6 Exam from 1 to 8 April 2021. In which around 6 lakhs of candidates appeared. A total of 35280 vacant posts will be recruited through RRB NTPC recruitment drive.

On 31 May, the board has informed that the tests have been held up in light of different limitations imposed by the affected states because of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic once again. Also informed that further planning regarding assessments will be exhorted once the restrictions imposed by various states are facilitated.

Through this drive, around 35280 candidates will be appointed for the post of Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master and others under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). As per the data shared by the RRBs, around 1.26 candidates registered and over 95 lakh candidates appeared for the aforesaid exam.

