North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist/ GDMO Posts

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: North Western Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist/ GDMO. Interested candidates apply to the posts on or before 25 June 2021. Selected candidates will be called for an online interview. Those who will qualify in the interview round will be called for documentation. In view of the present situation, the online interview is scheduled to be held on 28 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

Video Interview Date: 28 June 2021

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

CMP Specialist (Chest Physician / Physician / Pediatrician] - 2 Posts

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the North Western Railway, Ajmer on or before 25 June 2021.

