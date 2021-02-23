RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card 2020-21 on 28 Feb, Check 01/2019 Exam Date, City, Venue @rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Ranchi NTPC Admit Card 2020-21: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is releasing the admit card of RRB NTPC 5th Phase on 28 February 2021 for the candidates appearing in RRB NTPC Exam 2021 on 04 March 2021. Recently, RRB Ranchi has released the NTPC Exam Dates in 5th Phase on its official website -rrbranchi.gov.in. RRB NTPC Exam is scheduled to be held from 04 March 2021 to 27 March 2021 for approx. 19 lakh candidates.

As per the notice, For the candidates whose RRB NTPC Exam 2021 is scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on RRB Ranchi on 23 February 2021 at 05.00 PM.

RRB NTPC 5th Phase Exam Link

Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 5th phase to their E-mail and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. A Help Desk has already been provided on all RRB Ranchi website. Candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of RRB Ranchi - rrbranchi.gov.in Click on the link - ‘01/2019 Link for viewing the Exam city & date and downloading of free traveling authority for SC/ST candidates for CBT Phase against CEN No. 01/2019’. It will redirect you to anew page where you are required to enter your Registration Number / Registration Number and Password. Check RRB NTPC 5th Phase Exam Date Link

Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times. (except at the time of capturing photograph)

Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter. Particularly on banned items: electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are NOT ALLOWED inside the Test Centre.

RRB NTPC Notice on 5th Phase Exam Schedule for CBT1 to be conducted from 04.03.2021 to 27.03.2021 against CEN No. 01/2019