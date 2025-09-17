RRC Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1763 Apprentices Posts at rrcpryj.org - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More Here

The RRC Recruitment 2025 has been officially released by the North Central Railway (RRC NCR) for the post of Act Apprentices. A total of 1763 vacancies have been announced, and the notification was published on 16th September 2025. The online registration process will start on 18th September 2025 and remain open until 17th October 2025. RRC NCR Act Apprentices Recruitment 2025 offers a great opportunity for candidates who have completed their 10th, 12th, and ITI qualifications. The application process is completely online, and candidates can apply through the official portal rrcpryj.org. This article provides all the necessary details, including eligibility, application process, fees, important dates, and how to apply for RRC Recruitment 2025 apply online. RRC Recruitment 2025 The RRC Recruitment 2025 apply online process window will open on 18th September 2025 and close on 17th October 2025. Candidates must ensure that they complete the registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Candidates need to visit the official website rrcpryj.org and carefully fill out the online application form. They are advised to read the official notification of the RRC Apprentices Recruitment 2025 to ensure that they meet all eligibility conditions. The online form requires basic personal information, educational details, and uploading scanned copies of documents. Candidates should also keep their payment details ready if applicable. This step-by-step process ensures a smooth application for all.

RC NCR Act Apprentices Recruitment 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the RRC NCR Act Apprentices recruitment 2025 details mentioned in the official notification in the tablë below: Particulars Details Conducting Body North Central Railway (RRC NCR) Notification Release Date 16th September 2025 Application Start Date 18th September 2025 Application End Date 17th October 2025 Total Vacancies 1763 Posts Post Name Act Apprentices Mode of Application Online Official Website rrcpryj.org

RRC NCR Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Candidates can directly access the application form for the RRC recruitment 2025 apply online through the official website rrcpryj.org. The link will be active from 18th September 2025. RRC NCR Act Recruitment 2025 Important Dates The important dates for the RRC Apprentices Recruitment 2025 are given below. Candidates must keep track of these to avoid missing deadlines. Event Date Notification Release Date 16th September 2025 Starting Date for Apply Online 18th September 2025 Closing Date for Apply Online 17th October 2025 How to Apply for RRC NCR Act Recruitment 2025? Candidates can follow the step-by-step process below to complete the RRC recruitment 2025 apply online: Step 1: Visit the official website rrcpryj.org. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “RRC NCR Act Apprentices Recruitment 2025” link.

Step 3: Read the official notification carefully to check eligibility, age limit, and other requirements. Step 4: Click on the Apply Online option. Step 5: Register by entering your basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number. Step 6: After registration, log in using the provided credentials. Step 7: Fill in the application form with correct details such as educational qualifications and personal information. Step 8: Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including a photograph and signature. Step 9: Pay the application fee through online payment modes (if applicable). Step 10: Recheck all details before submitting the form. Step 11: Download and print the application form for future reference.

