RRC SECR Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 46 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

RRC SECR Recruitment 2023: South East Central Railway (SECR), Railway Recruitment Board, Bilaspur has published notification for various posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility and others.

SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR), Railway Recruitment Board, Bilaspur has published recruitment notice in Employment News (14-20) October 2023. Under the recruitment drive against open advertisement sport quota for the year 2023-23, SECR is to recruit various posts under the different Grades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduation in any faculty/Passed 12th (+2 stage)/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 14, 2023

Closing date of application: November 13, 2023

SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization South East Central Railway (SECR) Educational Qualification 10th/12th/Graduation Vacancies 46 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application October 14, 2023 Last Date for Online Application November 13, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 25 Yrs Official Website https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in

SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Level 5/4 (7th CPC) 05 Level 3/2 (7th CPC) 16 Level 1 (7th CPC) 25

SECR Recruitment Educational Qualification 2023

Level 5/4 (7th CPC) -Candidates should have minimum Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university.

-Candidates should have minimum Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university. Level 3/2 (7th CPC) -Passed 12th or its equivalent examination or

Passed Matric plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship or

Passed Matrici plus ITI Approved by NCVT/SCVT or

Passed 10th from a recognised Board may also be eligible to be posted as Tech III. However the training period for appointees will be 03 years unless they pass/possess ITI in the relevant trade in which case it will be 06 months.

-Passed 12th or its equivalent examination or Passed Matric plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship or Passed Matrici plus ITI Approved by NCVT/SCVT or Passed 10th from a recognised Board may also be eligible to be posted as Tech III. However the training period for appointees will be 03 years unless they pass/possess ITI in the relevant trade in which case it will be 06 months. Level 1 (7th CPC): 10th pass/ITI or Equivalent.

10th pass/ITI or Equivalent. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 25 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

According to the selection process released, all eligible candidates will be called for trial and after that, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) will be assessed for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates should note that those declared NOT FIT by the Trial Committee, will not be assessed further by the Recruitment Committee.



SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For SECR Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.