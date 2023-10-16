RRC SECR Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 46 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023 Notification: South East Central Railway (SECR), Railway Recruitment Board, Bilaspur has published recruitment notice in Employment News (14-20) October 2023. Under the recruitment drive against open advertisement sport quota for the year 2023-23, SECR is to recruit various posts under the different Grades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 13, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduation in any faculty/Passed 12th (+2 stage)/Matriculation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: October 14, 2023
- Closing date of application: November 13, 2023
SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|South East Central Railway (SECR)
|Educational Qualification
|10th/12th/Graduation
|Vacancies
|46
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 14, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 13, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 25 Yrs
|Official Website
|https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in
SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Level 5/4 (7th CPC)
|05
|Level 3/2 (7th CPC)
|16
|Level 1 (7th CPC)
|25
SECR Recruitment Educational Qualification 2023
- Level 5/4 (7th CPC)-Candidates should have minimum Graduate in any discipline from any recognised university.
- Level 3/2 (7th CPC)-Passed 12th or its equivalent examination or
Passed Matric plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship or
Passed Matrici plus ITI Approved by NCVT/SCVT or
Passed 10th from a recognised Board may also be eligible to be posted as Tech III. However the training period for appointees will be 03 years unless they pass/possess ITI in the relevant trade in which case it will be 06 months.
- Level 1 (7th CPC): 10th pass/ITI or Equivalent.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2024)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 25 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RRC Central Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure
According to the selection process released, all eligible candidates will be called for trial and after that, only the FIT candidates (securing 25 or more, out of 40 marks) will be assessed for the next stage of recruitment. Candidates should note that those declared NOT FIT by the Trial Committee, will not be assessed further by the Recruitment Committee.
SECR Recruitment Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For SECR Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link SECR Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidates are required to log on to the secr.indianrailways.gov.in and fill up the personal details/Bio-data etc carefully to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: Candidates should be in possession of Aadhaar card at the time of registration,
and will have to fill in a 12 digits Aadhaar Card number.
- Step 5: The candidate needs to log in with mobile no. and then fill in the OTP received on the said mobile no.
- Step 6: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 7 Candidates are advised to take printout of their application which is required to be produced at the time of Selection Trial.