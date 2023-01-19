RSMSSB AFO 2021 Result Out, Download PDF, Document Verification & Cut Off

Know here about RSMSSB AFO 2021 Exam Result, Category wise cutoff marks, download notification pdf

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board RSMSSB has released the final result of AFO 2021 exam or Assistant Fire Officer exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website of RSMSSB @ https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

A total of 29 posts were there in the AFO exam notification for which double the candidates are selected for document verification. Candidates will be given joining only after final document verification. The board has also released the final cut off marks of candidates in the notification.

How to check AFO 2021 result

Step 1 Open the RSMSSB official website - https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/page?menuName=Home

Step 2 Go to the ‘Latest News’ section

Step 3 Click on the link titled ‘AFO 2021 List of selected candidates for Document Verification’

Step 4 Download the notification containing roll no. of selected candidates for ‘Document ’Verification’ along with cut off marks.

Step 5 check you roll no. along with the category wise cut off marks.

Direct link to download AFO 2021 List of selected candidates for Document Verification

Cut Off Marks for AFO 2021

The cut off marks for AFO 2021 are given in the table below

Cut off marks for Non-Schedule area

Category

GENERAL

GEN- 186.57

FEM- 170.57

WD- 145.55

DV -

EWS

Gen - 175.98

SC

GEN- 169.05

FEM- 153.33

ST

GEN- 177.55

OBC

GEN- 182.24

FEM- 168.98

MBC

GEN- 178.33

HORIZONTAL RESERVATION

Category Cut off marks

LD/CP 131.03

Ex-Serviceman 122.35

Cut off marks for Schedule area

Category CUT OFF MARKS

GEN 168.07

For an clarification and further updates regarding the date of document verification, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website .





