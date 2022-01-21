RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card 2021 Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

RSMSSB Fireman AFO Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

RSMSSB Fireman AFO Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer on its website. All those who applied for RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Exam can download their call letters through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Exam is scheduled to be held on 29 January 2022 between 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card' flashing on the homepage. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and click on the submit button. Download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card and save it for future reference.

RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card Download Direct Link

Candidates are advised to download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card and carry it on the day of the exam along with identity proof. Candidates can directly download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Admit Card by clicking on the above link.