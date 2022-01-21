Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 January 2022 - Apply Online for 500+ Vacancies in Indian Army, NCL, OPSC & Others

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the day - 21 January 2022 here. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Today, the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 January 2022 includes lucrative job opportunities for job seekers. Candidates seeking government jobs have a great opportunity in Defence, Public Service Commission, PSU and other government organisations. Around 500 vacancies have been announced in State and Central Organisations.

The major job of the day is from the Indian Army. All those who wish to work in the Indian Army has an opportunity to be a part of the Ministry of Defence. Indian Army has released two notifications for enrolment of Short Service Commission (NT) JAG (for Judge Advocate General Branch) Entry Scheme 29th Course and Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry 46 Course. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through the online mode.

Indian Army TES 47 Online Application Link will be available from 24 January 2022 while the Indian Army JAG 29 Course online application process has already been started from 19 January at indianarmy.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the provided links given below before registering themselves for the said posts.

For Reference: Indian Army JAG 29 Course Recruitment 2022: Apply Online Till 17 Feb @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 47 Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in From 24 Jan

On the other hand, Northern Coalfields Limited is hiring candidates for 307 various posts including Dragline Operator, Dozer Operator, Grader Operator, Dumper Operator, Shovel Operator, Pay Loader Operator (Trainee), Crane Operator (Trainee) and Drill Operator (Trainee). Candidates holding qualifications of 10th plus ITI certificate in the concerned subject can submit applications before 31 January 2022.

For Reference: NCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 307 Dragline Operator and Other Post @nclcil.in, 10th Pass Can Apply

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is also seeking a job opportunity for Class 2 officers. All those who are holding the qualification of bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Science can submit applications from 28 January to 28 February 2022.

For Reference: OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 145 AAO Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

Lastly, Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for Medical/Non-Medical posts including Assistant Professor, Scientific Assistant and others for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital/Mahamana Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Cancer Center, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 10-16 February 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks in the article for more details.

