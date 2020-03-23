RSMSSB Grade 2 2020 Exam Postponed for Pharmacist & Librarian Posts

RSMSSB Grade 2 2020 Exam: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed Grade 2 Exam 2020. Candidates who applied for RSMSSB Grade 2 Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 14/2018 will be able to check the new dates soon at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notice, RSMSSB Pharmacist Exam 2018-20 was scheduled to be held on 19 April 2020 while the exam for Librarian was to be held on 12 April 2020 at various exam centres. The board has postponed the exams due to coronavirus. The new dates for the exam and admit card will be intimated to the candidates at the official website. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

A total of 2436 vacancies will be filled up through RSMSSB Grade 2 2018-2020 in various departments out of which 1736 vacancies were for Pharmacist and 700 were for Librarian Posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test.

Official Notice

Important Dates:

Advertisement Number: 11/2018-19, 14/2018

Vacancies: 2436 Posts

Online Application for RSMSSB Librarian Recruitment 2018-20 Started from 02-11-2019 to 1 December 2019

Online Application for RSMSSB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018-20 Started from 11 December to 10 January 2020

Date for Exam for RSMSSB Librarian 2018-2020 - 29-12-2019 (Cancelled)

New Date for RSMSSB Librarian 2018-2020 Exam: 12-04-2020 (Postponed)

New Date for RSMSSB Pharmacist Recruitment 2018-20: 19-04-2020 (Postponed)

