RSMSSB LDC Junior Assistant Result 2020 Declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check List Here

RSMSSB LDC Junior Assistant Result 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has declared the final result for the LDC/Junior Assistant posts on its official website. Now all wait is over for the result and candidates can check their final result on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification release by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), board has conducted the Document Verification and Biometric Authentication for the candidates from 24 December 2019 to 08 February 2020 and 13 February 2020.

It is to be noted that RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk Typing Test 2019 was held on 3 September to 6 September 2019 and 22 October 2019. Preliminary exam was held on 12 and 19 August, 9 and 16 September 2019 at various exam centers in the state.

Direct Link for RSMSSB LDC Junior Assistant Result 2020

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur had released notification for LDC/Junior Assistant Clerk Grade-II in Govt Secretariat, Clerk Grade-II in RPSC, LDC/ Junior Assistant in Departments/ Offices Under State Govt.

