RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018-20 Declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Roll No. Here

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018-20 Download: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Final Result for the Live Stock Assistant posts on its official website. Now all such candidates who have appeared for the RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant DV can check their result on the official website of RSMSSB - www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Document Verification exam was conducted from 18 November to 27 November 2019. Result for a total of 1786 post has been declared against the 1905 posts for the Live Stock Assistant. Also 244 posts have been declared against the 233 candidates against the Non Schedule area.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant posts have appeared in the Document Verification round which was a part of the selection process for the posts. It is to be noted that the written exam for the Live Stock Assistant (LSA) examination 2018 was conducted on 21 October 2018.

Candidates can check the RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018-20 on the official website. You can also check the result with the link given below.

Visit the official website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the News & Notifications Section given on the home page.

Click on the link LSA 2018: Final Result given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the Desired PDF of the result.

Candidates should take Print Out of the result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) for latest updates regarding the Live Stock Assistant posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.