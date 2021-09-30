RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date and Time Released, Admit Card Soon @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has exam date and time for the post of Patwari Exam 2021 on its website. Check Details Here.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date and Time 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the detailed exam schedule for the post of Patwari Exam 2021 on its website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in). All candidates who have applied for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 can check the date and time for Rajsthan Patwari Exam 2021 through the table given below:

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Date and Day RSMSSB Patwari Exam Time 23 October 2021 (Saturday) 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM 23 October 2021 (Saturday) 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM 24 October 2021 (Sunday) 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM 24 October 2021 (Sunday) 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM

RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021

Candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on their RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021. The admit card will be uploaded on RSMSSB Website and SSO Rajasthan Website. The candidates shall be informed regarding the RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card soon.

RSMSSB Exam will have 150 multiple-choice questions divided into 4 sections. The candidates will be given 150 minutes to complete the exam. They can check exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Pattern and Syllabus

A total of 5378 vacancies are available of which 4615 vacancies are available under Non Scheduled Area and 957 under Scheduled Area.

RSMSSB Patwari Exam Schedule Notice