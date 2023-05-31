RSMSSB PTI Provisional Result 2022-23 OUT: Download PDF Here

RSMSSB PTI Result 2023 has been announced by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur. Candidates can check the PDF below.

RSMSSB PTI Provisional 2023 Download: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional result of the exam for the post of Physical Education Teacher (PTI). Students can download RSMSSB PTI Result by visiting the commission website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The commission has also uploaded the category-wise RSMSSB PTI cut off marks 2023 along with the result.

The direct link to download RSMSSB PTI 2022 Result is given here.

RSMSSB PTI Provisional 2023 Download Download Here

How to Download RSMSSB Provisional Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board, i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, and go to 'News & Notifications' section

Step 2: Click on 'Download' PDF Link given under '31-05-2023 PTI 2022 : Provisional List'

Step 3: Download RSMSSB PTI Result PDF

Step 4: Open the pdf and check the roll numbers of selected candidates

The board announced the result for the written exam on October 21, 2022, after which the shortlisted candidates were called for Document Verification (DV). This is the final list of the candidates after the DV rund. Around 5546 vacancies will be filled in the state of Rajasthan for PTI Posts