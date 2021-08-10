Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts, Apply From 18 Aug @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is hiring 629 Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts. Check Details Here

Created On: Aug 10, 2021 20:49 IST
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO): Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment of Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. More than 600 vacancies are notified by the board. Candidates will be required to apply online for RSMSSB Fireman Recruitment 2021.

RSMSSB Fireman Online Application Process will start from 18 August and will be continued till 19 September 2021. Before applying for the candidates, the must read all the instructions provided in the RSMSSB Fireman Notification.

Candidates can check details such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection proces etc. below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 August 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 19 September 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

Area

Category

Total

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

MBC

EWS

Asstt. Fire Officer

TSP

02

00

00

00

00

00

02

Non-TSP

12

05

04

03

01

02

27

Fireman

TSP

11

00

00

07

00

00

19

Non-TSP

211

122

92

69

29

58

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  1. Fireman - 12th passed and 6 months basic elementary fireman training
  2. Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) - Graduation in any Stream with Assistant Fire Officer Education.

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

How to Apply for RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 18 August to 19 September 2021.

RSMSSB Fireman Notification Download

RSMSSB Website

 

FAQ

What is the qualification for RSMSSB Fireman ?

10+2 and 6 months training

What is RSMSSB Fireman Age Limit ?

18 to 40 years

What is RSMSSB Fireman Application Date ?

18 August 2021

What is the RSMSSB Fireman Registration Last Date ?

19 September 2021
Comments