RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts, Apply From 18 Aug @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO): Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment of Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. More than 600 vacancies are notified by the board. Candidates will be required to apply online for RSMSSB Fireman Recruitment 2021.
RSMSSB Fireman Online Application Process will start from 18 August and will be continued till 19 September 2021. Before applying for the candidates, the must read all the instructions provided in the RSMSSB Fireman Notification.
Candidates can check details such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection proces etc. below:
Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - 18 August 2021
Last Date of Online Application - 19 September 2021
Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
Area
|
Category
|
Total
|
GEN
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
MBC
|
EWS
|
Asstt. Fire Officer
|
TSP
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
Non-TSP
|
12
|
05
|
04
|
03
|
01
|
02
|
27
|
Fireman
|
TSP
|
11
|
00
|
00
|
07
|
00
|
00
|
19
|
Non-TSP
|
211
|
122
|
92
|
69
|
29
|
58
|
5
RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Fireman - 12th passed and 6 months basic elementary fireman training
- Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) - Graduation in any Stream with Assistant Fire Officer Education.
RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of exam
How to Apply for RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 18 August to 19 September 2021.
RSMSSB Fireman Notification Download