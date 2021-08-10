RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts, Apply From 18 Aug @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) is hiring 629 Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts. Check Details Here

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO): Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment of Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts on its website i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. More than 600 vacancies are notified by the board. Candidates will be required to apply online for RSMSSB Fireman Recruitment 2021.

RSMSSB Fireman Online Application Process will start from 18 August and will be continued till 19 September 2021. Before applying for the candidates, the must read all the instructions provided in the RSMSSB Fireman Notification.

Candidates can check details such as vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection proces etc. below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 August 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 19 September 2021

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Area Category Total GEN OBC SC ST MBC EWS Asstt. Fire Officer TSP 02 00 00 00 00 00 02 Non-TSP 12 05 04 03 01 02 27 Fireman TSP 11 00 00 07 00 00 19 Non-TSP 211 122 92 69 29 58 5

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Fireman - 12th passed and 6 months basic elementary fireman training Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) - Graduation in any Stream with Assistant Fire Officer Education.

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of exam

How to Apply for RSMSSB Fireman and AFO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 18 August to 19 September 2021.

RSMSSB Fireman Notification Download

RSMSSB Website