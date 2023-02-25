RSMSSB REET Question Paper 2023 PDF: Download Level 1 and Level 2

RSMSSB REET Question Paper 2023: Check Question Paper for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts. The candidates can download REET Question Papers 2023 PDF from this page of all sets.

RSMSSB REET Question Paper 2023: The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) conducted the written exam for Level 1 and Level 2 Posts on 25 Feb from 09:30 to 11:30 AM and from 03:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The candidates can download the REET Question Papers 2023 PDF from this page of all sets.

Candidates who are preparing for the RSMSSB Teacher Exam can download papers to analyze the paper pattern, difficulty level, and topic-wise weightage of questions.

RSMSSB REET Question Paper PDF Download

Candidates can download Rajasthan Reet Question Paper from this page. The RSMSSB Teacher Question Paper provided here is from the Primary and Upper Primary Teacher examinations. Download the free PDF Rajasthan 3rd Grade Question Paper from the link below.

RSMSSB Level 1 Question Paper Download PDF Here RSMSSB Level 2 Question Paper Download PDF Here

Candidates can download RSMSSB Question Paper Set Wise from this page. The RSMSSB Level 1 Question paper 2023 consisted of multiple choice objective questions from Geography, History and Culture of Rajasthan, General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Educational Scenario, Right to Free and Compulsory Child Education Act and Current Affairs, School Subject, Hindi, English, Math, General Science, Social Study, Pedagogical Methodology, Hindi, English, Math, General Science, Social Study, Educational Psychology, Information Technology

The REET Mains exam question paper has 150 multiple-choice questions. As per RSMSSB Teacher Marking Scheme, there shall be negative marking for 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked in the exam.

RSMSSB REET Answer Key 2023

The answer key of the exam will be released in due course. The candidates can check all the updates related to RSMSSB Answer Key in the article below:

RSMSSB REET Answer Key PDF

RSMSSB Question Papers 2023: How it helps in Preparation

Candidates who are preparing for the RSMSSB Grade 2 exam can understand the paper pattern based on the analysis of questions with respect to their subject and topics covered. Based on the RSMSSB Question Paper analysis they can find out the important subjects, chapters, and topics to be considered while preparing.

The RSMSSB Question Paper analysis of previous years also helps in knowing the relevant and important topics to study and revise. The question papers also help candidates to prepare for the exam based on the ongoing exam trends. Solving the previous year's question paper also helps candidates in knowing which parts of the prescribed syllabus need to be covered to understand the concepts.