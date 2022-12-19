Runway Incubator Program Charts Path to Success for Pearl Academy Graduate

We all know how hard it can be to get a new idea off the ground. The journey to success can be daunting and laden with hurdles.

We all know how hard it can be to get a new idea off the ground. The journey to success can be daunting and laden with hurdles. A little support can go a long way and that is something Pearl Academy alumni - Nidhi Mantri is a testament to.

Envisioning a global handicraft sourcing platform with a focus on uplifting Indian artisans, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur founded ‘Artisaga’ - a B2B platform that connects grassroots artisans to businesses globally. Artisaga focuses on giving artisans a secure environment to thrive and do business by sourcing heritage crafts for buyers directly from its creators.

With mentorship and financial support from the incubator program, the fashion design graduate from Pearl Academy now leads a network of 300+ artisans across India, and 50+ locations equipped with resources to fulfil bulk wholesale orders at a competitive turnaround time. Focussed on fair trade, fair wages and ethical sourcing, Mantri has also been recognized by Shark Tank and is slated to appear on the show’s final round for a shot at transformative funding.

Mantri has been leveraging her community-driven platform to foster sustainable relationships and shine a global spotlight on the rich history of Indian crafts. Artisaga’s future is most definitely bright and thanks to the entrepreneurial support she has received from Pearl Academy along the way - the path is clear and laden with opportunity.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.