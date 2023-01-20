SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 For 120 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

SAIL Bhilai has invited online application for the 120 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Bhilai has published notice for the 120 Graduate/Technician Apprentice posts for 1 year as per Apprenticeship Act 1961/1973 . These positions are available for various trades including Mechanical, Electrical, Mining, Metallurgy and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 February 2023.

As per the selection process for SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification for which they have to report at the designated place and designated time along with the original, Xerox copies of the documents mentioned above and 6 passport size photos.



Important Date SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 February 2023

Vacancy Details SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice

Mechanical-10

Electrical-10

Mining-15

Metallurgy-25

Diploma Apprentice

Metallurgy-20

Civil-10

CS/IT-10

Mining-20

Eligibility Criteria SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/selection process and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ SAIL - Bhilai Steel Plant invites applications for Engagement of Graduate and Technician apprentices' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply SAIL Bhilai Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format with essential documents as mentioned in the notification on or before 19 February 2023.