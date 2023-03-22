SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2023 Released For Executives/Non-Executives Posts: Check Download Link

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- IISCO has released Call Letter for various Executives/Non-Executives Posts on its official website-ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates can get direct link to download PDF and Other Details Here

SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2023 Download: Steel Authority of India (SAIL)- IISCO has released Hall Ticket for various Executives/Non-Executives Posts on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website i.e., ibpsonline.ibps.in.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for various Executives/Non-Executives Posts including Assistant Manager/Manager /Medical Officer (E-1)/ Consultant (E-3) and other posts can now download their Admit Card.

Alternatively SAIL IISCO dmit Card 2023 admit card can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from 21 March 2023 onwards. The last date for downloading the Admit Card is 05 April 2023.

Recovering the Login Credentials

To download the SAIL IISCO Executives/Non-Executives Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll No and Mobile No / Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can get all the credentials from the information provided to your application. You will have to follow the link from the official website entering the credentials including Roll No and Mobile No / DOB(dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

Earlier SAIL IISCO has released recruitment notices for various Executives/Non-Executives Posts on its official website.

Based on the marks obtained in CBT, candidates will be shortlisted post-wise/category-wise for Interview/Skill Test/Trade Test (as applicable) in the ratio of

1:3. If the cut-off marks, so arrived at, are obtained by more than one candidate – all of them will be called for Interview/Skill Test/Trade Test (as applicable).

SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2023 Overview

Event Details Organization Steel Authority of India Post Name Executives/Non-Executives Posts Category Govt Jobs Opening Date To Download Admit Card 21 March 2023 Last Date To Download Admit Card 05 April 2023 Official Website https://sailcareers.com/





You can download the Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SAIL IISCO Admit Card 2023