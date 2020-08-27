SAIL Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for RHOs/Registrars and other posts @sailcareers.com

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr Registrars: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 31 August 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS (MCI Recognized)/Diploma (MCI Recognized)/MBBS with PG Degree (MCI Recognized) / DNB can apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020. Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.



Important Dates for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

Date of walk-in-interview:31 August 2020

Vacancy Details for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

RHOs

Registrars

Sr.Registrars

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

Educational Qualification

RHOs: Candidates should have MBBS (MCI Recognized).

Registrars: Candidates should have MBBS and Diploma (MCI Recognized)

Sr.Registrars: Candidates should have MBBS with PG Degree (MCI Recognized) / DNB

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit (as on 31.08.2020) for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

RHOs: 30 Years

Registrars/Sr.Registrars: 35 years

Relaxation of age: 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr Registrars: PDF





How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020 Notification for RHOs/Registrars /Sr.Registrars:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in for Interview, on the 31August 2020 with all relevant documents (Originals + one set of photo copies), Age Certificate, Experience certificate, Caste Certificate (for SC / ST / OBC candidates) Medical Registration Certificate, two Passport size photos and a Demand Draft (non-refundable) for Rs.250/- (Rs. Two hundred fifty only) in favour of Steel Authority of India Limited, Bhilai Steel Plant. You can check the details notification in this regard.