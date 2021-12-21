Sainik School, Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 : Notification Out for TGT and Other Posts

Sainik School, Chandrapur has invited online application for the TGT & other posts on its official website. Check Sainik School, Chandrapur recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Sainik School Chandrapur has invited applications for the 31 posts of TGT, Office Superintendent, General Employee, Counsellor & Other. Interested candidates can apply for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 in prescribed format on or before 17 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational quqlification including Master’s degree in Fine Art/Graduate/Matriculation with additioal eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Important Date for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 January 2022.

Vacancy Details for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

TGT English-02

TGT Social Science-02

TGT Mathematics-01

TGT General Science-01

Office Superintendent-01

General Employee-07

TGT Computer Science-01

Counsellor -01

Music Teacher-01

Art Master-01

MTS-09

Ward Boy -04

Eligibility Criteria for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

TGT English-(i) Bachelor’s Degree in English with at least 50% Marks in all three years during graduation and 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university. (iii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET OR (i) Four Year B.A.Ed. with English from the Regional College of Education. (ii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET.

TGT Social Science-(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science with at least 50% Marks in all three years during graduation and 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(iii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET. OR (i) Four Year B.A.Ed. with Social Science from the Regional College of Education. (ii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET.

TGT Mathematics-(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics with at least 50% Marks in all three years during graduation and 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

(iii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET. OR (i) Four Year B.Sc.Ed. with Mathematics from the Regional College of Education. (ii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET.

TGT General Science-(i) Bachelor’s Degree in General Science with at least 50% Marks in all three years during graduation and 50% marks in aggregate.

(ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university. (iii) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET. OR

(iii) Four Year B.Sc.Ed. with Mathematics of the Regional College of Education. (iv) Pass in CTET/ STET/ NET/ SLET.

Office Superintendent-(i) Graduate with 5 years office experience of the supervisory post in a Govt or commercial establishment; or 7 years Experience as UDC or equivalent in the school.

(ii) Ability to correspond independently in English.

(iii) Candidates with knowledge of Computer applications.

General Employee-Should have passed Matriculation or Equivalent.

TGT Computer Science-(i) B.Sc./B.Tech. Computer Science/ BCA/Bachelor of information Technology. OR

(ii) Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 3 years Diploma in Computer Engineer/ IT from an Institution recognized by AICTE/ University. OR

(iii) Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one year’s Diploma in computer Engineer/ IT from an Institution recognized by AICTE/ University.

Counsellor -(i) B.A./ B.Sc (Psychology)/ Certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

(ii) Ability to converse fluently in English.

Music Teacher-(i) M.A. (Music) or Master of Music (M.Mus.) of any recognized University.

(ii) Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary with any of the following: Sangeet Alankar (Master of Music) Indira Kala Sangeet Viswavidyalaya, Khairagarh 8 years. OR Sangeet Praveen (Master of Music) The Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad 8 years. OR Sangeet Nipun (Master of Music) The Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapeeth Lucknow 8 years. OR B.A in Music followed by a minimum of 2 years Diploma/ Certificate in Music from an Institute recognized by State / Central Government. OR Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary with a minimum of 7 years/8 years Diploma Certificate in Music from an Institute recognized by State/ Central Government.

(iii) Competence to teach through English/ Hindi.

Art Master-Either of Two (i) Master’s degree in Fine Art (with Painting Specialization).

(ii) Higher Secondary/ Intermediate/ Sr. Sec School Certificate Examination with minimum 5 yrs (full time)/ 7 years Part-time diploma in Fine Art/ Painting/Drawing and Painting from a recognized Institute/ University.

(iii) Graduate with Fine Art/ Art/ Drawing painting as one of the subjects with a minimum of 04 years diploma from a recognized institute/ University.

MTS-Should have passed Matriculation or Equivalent.

Ward Boy -Minimum 10th Pass from a recognized Board.

Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Sainik School Chandrapur Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through Online Registration Portal available on School website www.sainikschoolchandrapur.com with the uploading of documents given on the notification link on or before 17 January 2022.