SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam on 31 October: Admit Card Released; Check 10 Days Study Plan to score high Cut Off Marks

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam Date & Admit Card has been released @sbi.co.in. SBI will conduct the Mains exam for recruitment of Junior Associates on 31 October 2020. Check here 10 days study plan to score high Cut Off marks in SBI Clerk Mains this year.

Oct 21, 2020 15:57 IST
SBI Clerk Mains 2020
State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Exam Date of SBI Clerk Mains 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). The SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam will be conducted online on October 31, 2020. The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 has been released already. Candidates who have been declared passed in the prelims result will be able to download their mains admit card on the page of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 where the score sheet is displayed. With just 10 days left for the Mains examination, it is advisable can candidates should devote this time for revision. Here in this article, we have constructed the complete 10 Days Study Plan for the candidates to brush up their preparation level for the exam. Read on to get the full SBI Clerk Study Plan 2020 below and start revising for the exam now.

In the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam, candidates will be asked a total of 190 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from four sections, namely, General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. Before going through the study plan to crack the mains exam, have a look at the detailed exam pattern below:

Section

Total Questions

 Marks

Time

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

General English

40

40

35 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45 minutes

Total

190

200

2 hours 40 minutes

- Each section will have a separate timing as mentioned above

- Except the English Language Section, all the sections will contain questions in Hindi and English Languages

- There is negative marking in the Mains examination of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer.

- Candidates need to secure minimum cut off marks to get shortlisted for Language test. (There is 5% relaxation in Cut Off marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/XS)

Check SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2020 here

SBI Clerk Study Plan 2020

Now that you are familiar with the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2020, have a look at the study plan below to revise for the examination. The given plan has been prepared on the basis of SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus. The plan is divided for all the four sections from which the questions will be asked in the exam. This 10 Days Study Plan will help you in achieving a high score and cracking the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam:

10 Days Study Plan for SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam

10 Days

Content

Day 1

Start going through the Current Affairs of last 6 months from the given link:

Current Affairs 2020

Day 2

Revise important topics of Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude section:

Puzzles - Seating arrangement (Circular+ Linear)

Data Sufficiency

Logical Reasoning

Alphanumeric Series

Blood Relation

Coding-decoding

Inequalities

Input-Output

Order Ranking

Direction and Sense

History of computers

Input-Output devices

Hardware & software

Internet terms

MS-Office (MS-word, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint)

Computer Abbreviations

Networking & communication

Database Management system

Hacking and Viruses

Security Tools

Shorty Keys

Modern Day Technology

Day 3

Revise important topics of Quantitative Aptitude section:

Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie charts, Line Graph)

Number system

Approximation

Simplification

Arithmetic: HCF & LCM, Percentages, Ratio and proportion, Average, Mixture and Allegations, Time and work, Pipe and Cistern, Speed, Distance and time, Partnership, Simple and compound interest, Profit, Loss and Discount

Permutation and Combination

Mensuration

Data Sufficiency

Day 4

Revise these Important Topics from English Language:

Reading Comprehension

Main Idea of Passage

Antonyms & Synonyms

Cloze Test

Sentence rearrangements

Error Detection

Fillers

Phrase Replacement

English Grammar

Day 5

Practice questions on some crucial topics such as Data Interpretation from Quantitative Aptitude, Puzzles from Reasoning, Reading Comprehensions from English language.

Day 6

Go through Important General Awareness Questions

Day 7

Practice Questions from Reasoning Ability Section

Day 8

Practice Questions from Quantitative Aptitude Section

Day 9

Go through Questions from English Language section

Brush up your English Vocabulary through 50 most important words

Day 10

Devote this day for just analysing the practice papers and mock tests solved by you to get to know your weak and strong areas.

This is a concise Study Plan that does not miss out any important topic that can be expected in the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 examination. Remember, these last 10 days are not meant for deep studies. Follow a routine that enables you to cover almost all the topics of the Mains Syllabus. Candidates can modify this study plan as per their exam preparation strategy.

