SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam on 31 October: Admit Card Released; Check 10 Days Study Plan to score high Cut Off Marks

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Exam Date of SBI Clerk Mains 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales). The SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam will be conducted online on October 31, 2020. The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 has been released already. Candidates who have been declared passed in the prelims result will be able to download their mains admit card on the page of the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 where the score sheet is displayed. With just 10 days left for the Mains examination, it is advisable can candidates should devote this time for revision. Here in this article, we have constructed the complete 10 Days Study Plan for the candidates to brush up their preparation level for the exam. Read on to get the full SBI Clerk Study Plan 2020 below and start revising for the exam now.

The results are out! We request all candidates to visit our career site to confirm their eligibility for the main exam which is to be held on 31.10.2020.

#ImportantUpdate #SBI #StateBankOfIndia #JuniorAssociates #Exams pic.twitter.com/XsogCA6hOs — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 20, 2020

In the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam, candidates will be asked a total of 190 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from four sections, namely, General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. Before going through the study plan to crack the mains exam, have a look at the detailed exam pattern below:

Section Total Questions Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

- Each section will have a separate timing as mentioned above

- Except the English Language Section, all the sections will contain questions in Hindi and English Languages

- There is negative marking in the Mains examination of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer.

- Candidates need to secure minimum cut off marks to get shortlisted for Language test. (There is 5% relaxation in Cut Off marks for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/XS)

SBI Clerk Study Plan 2020

Now that you are familiar with the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2020, have a look at the study plan below to revise for the examination. The given plan has been prepared on the basis of SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus. The plan is divided for all the four sections from which the questions will be asked in the exam. This 10 Days Study Plan will help you in achieving a high score and cracking the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam:

10 Days Study Plan for SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam 10 Days Content Day 1 Start going through the Current Affairs of last 6 months from the given link: Current Affairs 2020 Day 2 Revise important topics of Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude section: Puzzles - Seating arrangement (Circular+ Linear) Data Sufficiency Logical Reasoning Alphanumeric Series Blood Relation Coding-decoding Inequalities Input-Output Order Ranking Direction and Sense History of computers Input-Output devices Hardware & software Internet terms MS-Office (MS-word, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint) Computer Abbreviations Networking & communication Database Management system Hacking and Viruses Security Tools Shorty Keys Modern Day Technology Day 3 Revise important topics of Quantitative Aptitude section: Data Interpretation (Tabular, Bar Graph, Pie charts, Line Graph) Number system Approximation Simplification Arithmetic: HCF & LCM, Percentages, Ratio and proportion, Average, Mixture and Allegations, Time and work, Pipe and Cistern, Speed, Distance and time, Partnership, Simple and compound interest, Profit, Loss and Discount Permutation and Combination Mensuration Data Sufficiency Day 4 Revise these Important Topics from English Language: Reading Comprehension Main Idea of Passage Antonyms & Synonyms Cloze Test Sentence rearrangements Error Detection Fillers Phrase Replacement English Grammar Day 5 Practice questions on some crucial topics such as Data Interpretation from Quantitative Aptitude, Puzzles from Reasoning, Reading Comprehensions from English language. Day 6 Go through Important General Awareness Questions Day 7 Practice Questions from Reasoning Ability Section Day 8 Practice Questions from Quantitative Aptitude Section Day 9 Go through Questions from English Language section Brush up your English Vocabulary through 50 most important words Day 10 Devote this day for just analysing the practice papers and mock tests solved by you to get to know your weak and strong areas.

This is a concise Study Plan that does not miss out any important topic that can be expected in the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 examination. Remember, these last 10 days are not meant for deep studies. Follow a routine that enables you to cover almost all the topics of the Mains Syllabus. Candidates can modify this study plan as per their exam preparation strategy.