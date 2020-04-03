SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Postponed: Expected General Awareness Questions (with Answers) for Exam

State Bank of India (SBI) is going to conduct the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam soon for the recruitment of 8000 vacancies of Clerk (Junior Associates) in the bank. As of now, the Mains exam date has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it is highly expected that the mains exam will be held in May 2020 after the announcement of Prelims result. It is the right time for the candidates to prepare well for the SBI Clerk Mains exam and target for scoring high marks in the bank exam. In this article, we have shared the most important General and Financial Awareness questions that have high chances to be asked in the upcoming mains exam. Go through the SBI Clerk General Awareness questions given below along with answers and be sure about the types of questions that will be asked in the exam.

The General and Financial Awareness Section is one of the high scoring sections of the SBI Clerk Mains exam. The SBI Clerk Mains General Awareness section tests candidates knowledge of general awareness, banking awareness and latest current affairs related to India and the world. Thorough preparation and practice can help candidates attempt the general awareness section of the Mains exam with high accuracy and in less time. This will negate the chances of inviting the negative marking and thus will fetch you good marks in the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam.

Before scrolling below for the expected general awareness questions, lets first have a look at the exam pattern of the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 exam:

Name of Test Total Questions Total Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

- In General/Financial Awareness section, a total of 50 multiple choice questions will be asked

- Each question will be of 1 mark

- There is negative marking of 1/3rd marks or 0.25 marks

- Time duration for this section is 35 minutes

SBI Clerk Mains General/Financial Awareness Questions 2020

1. Who is the Chief of Defence Staff of India?

a) Manoj Mukund

b) Bipin Rawat

c) Karambir Singh

d) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

Answer. (b) Bipin Rawat

2. Who was appointed as the RBI Deputy Governor in January 2020?

a) Michael Debabrata Patra

b) N. S. Vishwanathan

c) M. K. Jain

d) B.P. Kanungo

Answer. (a) Michael Debabrata Patra

3. Which Article of Indian Constitution has provision for Financial Emergency?

a) Article 352

b) Article 370

c) Article 360

d) Article 35A

Answer. (c) Article 360

4. Who is the Chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)?

a) Rahul Johri

b) Jay Shah

c) Shashank Manohar

d) Sourav Ganguly

Answer. (d) Sourav Ganguly

5. Who was awarded with Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2020?

a) Naseeruddin Shah

b) Amitabh Bachchan

c) Asha Parekh

d) Rekha

Answer. (b) Amitabh Bachchan

6. Who was appointed as the CEO of YES Bank in 2020?

a) Prashant Kumar

b) Rana Kapoor

c) Ravneet Gill

d) Sunil Mehta

Answer. (a) Prashant Kumar

7. 3rd May is celebrated as:

a) World Press Freedom Day

b) World Intellectual Property Day

c) International Day of Light

d) World TB Day

Answer. (a) World Press Freedom Day

8. RBI’s Mega Bank Consolidation Plan of Merger of 10 banks into 4 came effective from which date?

a) 1 January 2020

b) 1 March 2020

c) 31 March 2020

d) 1 April 2020

Answer. (d) 1 April 2020

9. When was the first ever case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported?

a) October 2019

b) December 2019

c) January 2020

d) February 2020

Answer. (b) December 2019

10. Which of the following has been announced as worst ever crisis after World War 2 by UN Chief?

a) Global Recession

b) COVID-19

c) Amazon Rainforest wildfires

d) None of the above

Answer. (b) COVID-19

11. Where are the headquarters of National Development Bank (NDB) located?

a) Japan

b) China

c) Belgium

d) India

Answer. (b) China

12. Who was appointed as the Chief of Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2020?

a) Shivraj Singh Chouhan

b) Lalji Tandon

c) Kamal Nath

d) Jyotiraditya Scindia

Answer. (a) Shivraj Singh Chouhan

13. Which organization monitors the flow of agriculture credit or arrange agricultural credit in India?

a) NABARD

b) SIDBI

c) RBI

d) SEBI

Answer. (a) NABARD

14. Which organisation prints Re 1 currency notes in India?

a) RBI

b) SEBI

c) Ministry of Finance

d) NITI Aayog

Answer. (c) Ministry of Finance

15. What does 'P' stands for in PFRDA?

a) Pension

b) Provident

c) Payment

d) Passbook

Answer. (a) Pension