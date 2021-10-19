SBI PO 2021 Registration Till 25th Oct @sbi.co.in: Here’s how to Apply Online for 2056 Vacancies!

SBI PO 2021 Registration Till 25th Oct @sbi.co.in: Check the step-by-step process and important information needed while filling the SBI PO 2021 Application Form for the recruitment of 2056 Vacancies. Let’s look at the Application Process for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) under SBI 2021 Recruitment Drive.

SBI PO 2021 Registration Till 25th Oct @sbi.co.in: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Eligible Candidates can apply till 25th October 2021 for recruitment of 2056 Vacancies. Candidates not below 21 years and not above 30 years as of 1st April 2021 can apply. SBI PO Online Preliminary Exam will be held in the month of November or December 2021 (tentatively) and Online Main Examination will be held in December 2021 (tentatively).

Below are important dates for SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Process:

SBI PO 2021 Exam Important Dates SBI PO Notification 2021 Release Date 4th October 2021 Online Registration Opening Date 5th October 2021 Last date for SBI PO Apply Online 25th October 2021 Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 25th October 2021 PET Call Letter 1st week of November 2021 Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates 2nd week of November 2021 Download Admit Card for Prelims Exam 1st or 2nd week of November 2021 SBI PO Exam Date- Preliminary November/December 2021 Result of Online exam – Preliminary December 2021 Download of Call letter for Mains Exam December 2021 SBI PO Exam Date – Mains December 2021 Result of Online Examination – Main Download Call Letter for Personal Interview 1st or 2nd week of February 2022 Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview 2nd or 3rd week of February 2022 Declaration of Final Result February/March 2022

How to Apply Online for SBI PO 2021 Exam?

For your ease, we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Drive:

Step-1: Go to the Official website of SBI

Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI, i.e., https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Go to the current openings section of the page. Check the SBI PO 2021 Recruitment notification and Click on the Apply Online Link.

Step-2: Register as New User

Candidates need to register as a new users and start filling the application online. The website will take you to the link where you have to fill the online application form. You must go through the instructions carefully before initiating the application process.

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/ advices from the bank by email/ SMS.

Step-3: Fill in the Basic Details

Please note that all the particulars mentioned in the online application including Name of the Candidate, Category, Date of Birth, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Centre of Examination, etc. will be considered as final and no change/modifications will be allowed after submission of the online application form. Candidates are hence requested to fill in the online application form with the utmost care as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained. Bank will not be responsible for any consequences arising out of furnishing incorrect and incomplete details in the application or omission to provide the required details in the application form.

Fill the application carefully. Once the application is filled completely, candidates should submit the data. In the event of candidates not being able to fill the data in one go, they can save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved data using the registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. This facility will be available three times only. Once the application is filled completely, candidates should submit the data. No change /edit will be allowed thereafter. The registration at this stage is provisional.

Step-4: Uploading Scanned Copy of Photograph/ Signature/ Thumb Impression

Before applying online a candidate will be required to keep ready a scanned (digital) image of his/ her/ their photograph and signature as per the specifications given below:

Photograph (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm):

The photograph must be a recent passport-style color picture.

Make sure that the picture is colored and is taken against a light-colored, preferably white background.

Look straight at the camera with a relaxed face

If the picture is taken on a sunny day, have the sun behind you, or place yourself in the shade, so that you are not squinting and there are no harsh shadows

If you have to use flash, ensure there is no "red-eye"

If you wear glasses make sure that there are no reflections and your eyes are clearly visible.

Caps, hats, and dark glasses are not acceptable. Religious headwear is allowed but it must not cover the face.

Dimensions 200 x 230 pixels (preferred)

The size of file should be between 20kb–50 kb

Ensure that the size of the scanned image is not more than 50kb. If the size of the file is more than 50 kb, then adjust the settings of the scanner such as the DPI resolution, no. of colors, etc., during the process of scanning.

It is advisable that the candidate retains 8 copies (approx.) of the same photograph which is uploaded at the time of online registration of application as these would be needed for further process of this selection process.

Signature:

The applicant has to sign on white paper with a Black Ink pen.

The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.

The signature will be used to put on the Call Letter and wherever necessary.

If the Applicant’s signature on the answer script, at the time of the examination, does not match the signature on the Call Letter, the applicant will be disqualified.

Dimensions 140 x 60 pixels (preferred)

(preferred) The size of the file should be between 10kb to 20kb

Ensure that the size of the scanned image is not more than 20kb

Signature in CAPITAL LETTERS shall NOT be accepted.

Left-Hand Thumb Impression:

The applicant has to put his left-hand thumb impression on white paper with black or blue ink.

File Type: jpg/jpeg

Dimension: 240 x 240 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 3 cm x 3 cm (Width x Height)

File Size: 20 kb- 50 kb

Step-5: Upload Scanned Hand-Written Declaration

The text for the hand-written declaration is as follows:

“I________(Name of the candidate), _______(Date of Birth) hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph and left-hand thumb impression is of mine”.

The applicant has to write the declaration in English clearly on white paper with black ink.

File Type: jpg/jpeg

Dimension: 800 x 400 pixels in 200 DPI (Preferred for required quality) i.e. 10 cm x 5 cm (Width x Height)

File Size: 50 kb- 100 kb

Hand-Written Declaration in CAPITAL LETTERS shall NOT be accepted.

Step-6: Payment of Application Fee

After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, the candidate should pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application, by following the instructions available on the screen. The payment can be made by using a debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Application Fee and Intimation Charge (Non-Refundable) General/ EWS/ OBC Rs. 750 (App. Fee including intimation charges) SC/ ST/ PWD Nil

On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt and application form will be generated; which may be printed for record. The printout of the application form is NOT to be sent to the Bank. If the online transaction is not successfully completed, please register again and make payment online. There is also a provision to reprint the e-Receipt and Application form containing fee details, at a later stage.

Note: In case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee/ intimation charges, or receipt of Admission/ call letter, queries may be made at telephone no. 022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days) or lodge their query on http://cgrs.ibps.in. Candidates should mention ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA - 2021’ in the subject of the email.

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment nor selection process in future. Also, not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.