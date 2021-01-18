SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020-21 Soon @sbi.co.in: Pre Result Released, Mains on 29 Jan

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2020-21: State Bank of India (SBI) has just uploaded the SBI PO Prelims Result on its official website - sbi.co.in. All candidates who are qualified in the prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer, will now appear on SBI PO Mains Exam. As per the SBI PO Official Notification, SBI PO Mains Exam is scheduled on 29 January 2021.

Along with the release of the result, the bank has stated that the admit card of the mains exam for Probationary Officer Posts shall be uploaded soon on sbi career website - sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI website reads - ‘Link for Downloading Call letter for Main Examination shall be made available shortly.’

The candidates who appeared in SBI PO Pre can download SBI PO Result through the link below:

SBI PO Result Link

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern

The mains exam shall be conducted in two parts i.e. or 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 45 60 60 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 35 minutes General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness 40 40 40 minutes English Language 35 40 45 minutes Descriptive Test: English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30 minutes

There will be negative marking of 0.25 Marks in Objective paper for each incorrect answer.

SBI PO Mains Result

SBI PO Mains Exam Result will be declared in 3rd or 4th week of February 2021. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in Phase-II (Main Exam).There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering upto 3 times (approx.) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for Phase-III/Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score

SBI PO Interview Round (Phase 3)

Those who qualify in the mains will be called for SBI PO Phase 3 which is an interview round and will be conducted in the month of February/ March 2021. The 3rdPhase may comprise of (i) Interview only (50 marks) OR(ii)Interview (30marks) & Group Exercises (20 marks).

SBI PO Prelims was held on 06 January 2021 in various parts of the country through online mode. The online applications were invited for 200- vacancies from 14 January to 04 December 2020.