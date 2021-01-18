SBI PO Result 2020-21 Out, Download Probationary Officer Prelims Result @sbi.co.in, Mains Admit Card Soon

SBI PO Result 2020-21: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates who appeared in SBI PO Exam on 06 January 2021,.can download SBI PO Prelims Result, from the official website of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in/web/careers. Candidates should note that due to overload, the link is not working.

SBI PO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SBI PO Pre Result, directly, through the link below:

SBI PO Result Download Link

Event Date SBI PO Exam Date 06 January 2021 SBI PO Result Date 18 January 2021 SBI PO Mains Exam Date 29 January 2021 SBI PO Mains Admit Card Date Soon

SBI PO Mains Exam 2020-21

The candidates who are qualified in SBI PO Exam will now appear for SBI PO Mains Exam. The mains is scheduled on 29 January 2021. The bank will soon upload SBI PO Mains Admit Card on its official website. SBI website Reads, ‘Link for Downloading Call letter for Main Examination shall be made available shortly.’

SBI PO Mains Admit Card

SBI PO Interview 2021

Candidates who will qualify the mains exam will be called for interview round which is of 50 Marks. The final selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of his/her performance in all papers. It is to be noted that, final merit list will be prepared out of 100 marks (Phase-II and Phase-III). Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

How to Download SBI PO Result 2020 ?

Go to official carerr website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the link Preliminary Exam Result’ given against ‘RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2020-21/ 12)’. A new page will open where you can check your result Download SBI Probationary Officer Result for future use

The exam is being conducted to fill up 2000 vacancies for the post of PO across the country.