SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Registration Last Date Today for Various Posts @sbi.co.in, Check Direct Link Here

Today is the last date to submit SBI SO Application on official website - sbi.co.in. Check Application Link Here

SBI SO Recruitment 2021 Application Submission Date is ending today! All interested candidates who are possessing required eligibility criteria should not miss this opportunity and submit their applications right away. They are required to submit applications on official website of State Bank of India (SB) sbi i.e. sbi.co.in or visit the link given below:

SBI SO 2021 Recruitment is being done for the post of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager and Circle Defence Banking Advisor.

Around 68 vacancies have been notified by the bank. Out of total, 50 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Posts, 10 for Deputy Manager (Agri Spl), 6 for Relationship Manager (OMP) and 1 each for Product Manager (OMP) - 1 and Circle Defence Banking Advisor Posts.

SBI SO Selection Process for each posts is different. Those who are interested for Assistant Manager will be required to appear for online online test and interview except for AM Marketing and Communication for which no online exam will be conducted. The selection for the post of Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product on shortlisting and interview.

Candidates belong to General, EWS and OBC Category will be required to pay Rs. 750. However, there is no fee for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

SBI SO Notification and Online Application Link