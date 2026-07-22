School Assembly News Headlines (July 23, 2026): NEET Paper Leak, INS Malvan Commissioned, School Holiday Today and Other News
Get today's top school assembly news headlines for July 23, 2026. Stay updated with the latest national, international, sports, business, and education news, plus a motivating 'Thought of the Day' for students. Today's headlines include, Govt ready for discussion on NEET Paper Leak from start of Monsoon Session: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, INS Malvan commissioned into Indian Navy and Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-wise School Updates.
School Assembly News Headlines Today: It is very important for school students to know what is happening around the world. But while coming to school students do not have enough time to read newspapers or to watch the major headlines on television. Here we have gathered the major headlines for our students to stay updated with what is happening around the world. This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines has been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.
Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- SC directs States and UTs to consider enhancement of retirement age for Judicial Officers
- Defence Minister Rajanth Singh assures govt fully committed to fulfill aspirations of students & youth
- BJP condemns LoP Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in outside PM’s residence, terms it irresponsible
- Parliament adjourns for the day amid opposition’s protest over various issues
- INS Malvan commissioned into Indian Navy
- Defence Minister virtually flags in all-women expedition Samudra Pradakshina
- EAM S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Ministers of Philippines, Russia & Singapore in Manila
- Quad Foreign Ministers reaffirm commitment to free, open & inclusive Indo-Pacific; Hold meeting at Manila, Philippines
- India-Lesotho sporting ties are reaching new heights: Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
- Govt ready for discussion on NEET Paper Leak from start of Monsoon Session: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Earthquake of 4.2-magnitude stikes western Nepal
- Nepal HoR and National Assembly to meet today, key ordinances to be tabled
- US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says, war with Iran has cost 37.5 billion US dollars
- France passes Bill restricting social media use by children under 15
- EU delegation's Chemmani visit sparks call for international mass grave probe
- Ukraine President removes Army Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, appoints Mykhailo Drapatyi as new head
- Mamdani says NYC can’t arrest Netanyahu but the federal government should
- Iran's demands over the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous precedent, Rubio tells Asian leaders
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- China Open Badminton: PV Sindhu advances to women’s singles second round
- India’s Sub-Junior Hockey teams continue Elite Pool campaign at FIH Youth Hockey's Asian Championship
- India’s Anahat Singh & Aryaveer Dewan storm into pre-quarterfinals of World Junior Individual Championships
- Hockey: 20-member Indian men’s squad announced for World Cup
- World Squash Junior Championships: Seven Indians progress to next level
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- Domestic markets decline by nearly 1% amid ongoing geopolitical tensions
- FOREX inflow crossed over $20 bn under RBI’s special swap scheme
- At NVIDIA, Kshitiz Khatri Is Learning the Business Behind AI
- LBS Corporate 100 examines the leadership agenda for 2026’s toughest business decisions
- REG - United Bank Limited - Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June 26
- Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 22 July 2026
- Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Aurobindo Pharma, Gabriel India, Cyient DLM, Mastek, Indian Hotels
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
- School Holiday Today (July 23): Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-wise School Updates
- IIM Guwahati First MBA Programme Batch Inaugurated by Himanta Biswa Sarma
- OJEE 2nd Special Result 2026 Declared
- Kerala LLM Admit Card 2026 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Entrance Exam on July 26, Download Hall Ticket Now
- No IIM for Telangana: Centre Declines the Demand, Says State Has Sufficient Management Institutes
- DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 3 Category-wise Cut Off Ranks Released
Thought of the Day
"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in life." — APJ Abdul Kalam
Meaning: it means that This thought highlights the better of critical thinking and intellectual development as a lifelong asset that good us through life's challenges.
Related: Thoughts Of The Day For School Assembly
By keeping up with current events, you develop a better understanding of the diverse world around you and become more informed, thoughtful citizens. Keep questioning, keep learning, and stay connected to the global community.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.