School Assembly News Headlines Today: It is very important for school students to know what is happening around the world. But while coming to school students do not have enough time to read newspapers or to watch the major headlines on television. Here we have gathered the major headlines for our students to stay updated with what is happening around the world. This way you'll have an idea of what's happening around the globe. Reading the news is super helpful because it connects what you learn in school to real-life events. The news headlines has been gathered from reliable sources and can be trusted. The news keeps you updated on what's happening in India and worldwide. When you stay informed you become more thoughtful and responsible.

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