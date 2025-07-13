School Assembly News headlines Today 14th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a screenplay to portray yourself as the speaker for the news headline of tomorrow's school assembly? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
|
National News
-
Pilots’ union disputes Air India crash report, alleges bias – The Indian Pilots’ Guild has challenged the preliminary findings on the AI‑171 crash, accusing investigators of assuming pilot error prematurely.
-
Fake voters detected in Bihar electoral rolls – Authorities found names from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in the state voter list, raising election integrity concerns.
-
Drone strikes hit insurgent camps in Myanmar’s Naga region – India conducted a drone attack on ULFA‑I bases on July 13, reportedly killing several militants.
-
Bank holiday in Meghalaya today for Behdienkhlam festival – Banks across the state remain closed to celebrate the traditional “plague‑driving” festival.
-
NSE to launch electricity futures from July 14 – India’s National Stock Exchange will begin trading monthly electricity futures, aiming to stabilise prices.
International News
-
Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU & Mexico imports – A major move that could escalate global trade tensions.
-
Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall again – Diplomatic talks between parties have reached a deadlock.
-
UK reopens Air India crash report inquiry amid public outcry – British authorities probe the crash investigation following raised concerns.
-
FBI arrests 8 Khalistani suspects in U.S. terror operation – A major crackdown on extremist plotting.
-
Australia warns China over spying on U.S. military drills – Canberra accuses Beijing of intelligence activities targeting defence exercises.
Sports News
-
Iga Świątek overwhelms Anisimova 6‑0, 6‑0 to win Wimbledon – A dominant performance secures Świątek her first Wimbledon title.
-
Tour de France riders tackle the Massif Central mountains in Stage 10, a stage that challenges cyclists with 4,450 m of climbing.
-
Kudermetova & Mertens lift women’s doubles crown at Wimbledon – The duo triumphs in a thrilling final.
-
Zimbabwe–South Africa T20I in Harare today – The Tri‑Nation series continues with today’s clash.
-
WWE: Gunther retains World Heavyweight title; Orton, Uso triumph – Highlights from July 12’s “Saturday Night’s Main Event”
Thought of the Day:
“The best way to predict the future is to create it." – Peter Drucker
Meaning:
This quote inspires us to take charge of our lives instead of waiting for things to happen. It means that our actions today shape our tomorrow. If we want a bright future, we must work hard, make smart decisions, and stay committed to our goals.
