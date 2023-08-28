Today’s School Assembly Headlines (29 August): Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships Gold Medal and Chandrayaan-3 News

29 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on August 29

29th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly has been a religiously honoured tradition in schools for a long time and is still continuing. Every morning, students and teachers congregate to attend the assembly and indulge in various activities.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over time but does vary slightly from school to school. The principal or some other senior head speaks a few words, students read the top news headlines of the preceding day, and role plays, talent shows and debates are organized.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be included in the morning school assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered the necessity of any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and improves their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 29 August to be read during the assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 29

After Chandrayaan -3, ISRO announced the launch of solar mission Aditya L1 on September 2. Chandrayaan -3: Pragyan rover successfully overcame its first obstacle, a large crater, during its Moonwalk. Nita Ambani is set to step down from the Reliance board, and instead play mentor to her children Isha, Aksash and Anant and continue as the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation. MP govt announced an increase in financial aid and a 35% reservation in govt jobs for women. Online grocery delivery startup Zepto became the first Indian unicorn of 2023 after raising 200 million and achieving a valuation of $1.4 billion.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

China lifted Covid-19 testing requirements for incoming travellers in a major reopening of the country. Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer continued to break box office records and became the fourth highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Hundreds of flights were disrupted in the UK after air traffic control experienced a “technical issue.” France banned Muslim students from wearing abayas in state schools, drawing sharp criticism from Islamic countries. Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan confessed to “losing” cipher after interrogation from Pakistan federal agencies in jail.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) India’s Golden Boy and Olympic Gold medallist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched another historic Gold Medal at the World Athletics Championships final in Budapest.

2) The Indian 4x100 relay team, who registered a new Asian record while entering the final, finished fifth in the finals while Parul Chaudhary finished 12th in the women’s 3000 m.

3) The Football World Cup Final controversy of Spain’s Football President’s forcible kiss to Jenni Hermoso continued to unravel after Rubiale's mother went on hunger strike.

4) Glenn Maxwell exits Australia’s squad for the T20I tour of South Africa.

Important Days on August 29

National Sports Day

Onam

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

Thought of the Day

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.”

― Helen Keller