SCI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 Expected today, Check Shipping Corporation of India Admit card Updates Here

SCI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020: Shipping Corporation of India is going to release SCI Assistant Admit Card 2020 today on its website. Candidates applied for SCI AM Exam 2020 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of SCI.i.e.shipindia.com.

SCI Assistant Manager Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 22 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates who are going to appear in this exam will be able to download SCI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 from today onwards. The direct link for downloading admit cards will be available in this article. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on this article for the latest updates.

This recruitment exam is being to recruit 46 vacancies of Assistant Manager. For which, the selection will hold on the basis of written exam and interview. All those who will qualify in the written exam will be called for the interview round.

SCI Assistant Manager 2020 written exam will have questions from Core Domain/Professional Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, Logic and Reasoning, General Awareness & Current Affairs and English language and reading comprehension.

The duration will be 120 minutes for answering composite 100 questions in SCI AM Stage 1 2020. There is no negative marking. The candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 on the basis of their performance in Online Examination for Stage 2. The stage 2 will be Group Discussion and Interview which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 5th week of April or 1st week of May 2020.

SCI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 Direct Download Link – To active today

Official Website

Highlights: