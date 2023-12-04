SCI Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd.(SCI) has released detailed notification for recruitment of Master Mariners / Chief Engineers in the rank of Senior Manager on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 11, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in document verification followed by personal interview.

You can check all the details regarding the SCI recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.

SCI Jobs 2023: Important Dates Last Date of Application: December 11, 2023

According to the short notice released on the official website, the last date of receipt of completely filled application with documents at SCI Head Office (Mumbai) is extended till December 11, 2023.

Conduct of Interview/ Document verification (Tentative dates)- additional dates will be declared if the need arises: 3rd week of December 2023

Result Declaration: 4th week of December 2023

SCI Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details Master Mariner-17

Chief Engineer -26 Educational Qualifications For SCI Jobs 2023: Candidates should have completed minimum 3 years sea time after obtaining Masters FG COC/MEO Class I COC, out of which at least 2 years sea-time must be in the substantive rank of Master or Chief Engineer. Certificate of Competency must be issued by the Govt. of India.

You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.