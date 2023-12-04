SCI Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd.(SCI) has released detailed notification for recruitment of Master Mariners / Chief Engineers in the rank of Senior Manager on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 11, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in document verification followed by personal interview.
You can check all the details regarding the SCI recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
SCI Jobs 2023: Important Dates
Last Date of Application: December 11, 2023
According to the short notice released on the official website, the last date of receipt of completely filled application with documents at SCI Head Office (Mumbai) is extended till December 11, 2023.
Conduct of Interview/ Document verification (Tentative dates)- additional dates will be declared if the need arises: 3rd week of December 2023
Result Declaration: 4th week of December 2023
SCI Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
- Master Mariner-17
- Chief Engineer -26
Educational Qualifications For SCI Jobs 2023:
Candidates should have completed minimum 3 years sea time after obtaining Masters FG COC/MEO Class I COC, out of which at least 2 years sea-time must be in the substantive rank of Master or Chief Engineer. Certificate of Competency must be issued by the Govt. of India.
You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
SCI Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit
- Maximum age limit: 45 years
- Check the notification link for details of relaxation in category wise upper age limit.
SCI Jobs 2023: Selection Process
- The selection process will be conducted in two stages including short-listing of candidates followed by interview.
- Candidates will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria for educational qualification, age and experience, on the basis of the data provided in the application form and after preliminary scrutiny of documents submitted along with the application.
- A detailed verification of original documents will be done for the shortlisted candidates prior being allowed to participate in Personal Interview.
SCI Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For SCI Recruitment 2023?
Candidates are required to fill the application form in prescribed format available on the official website and attach self-attested hard copies of the required documents and forward the application to the address- DGM (Shore Personnel-II).
The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd, 245, Madame Cama Road, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Pin Code: 400021.