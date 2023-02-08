SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 (OUT) @sgpgims.org.in: Download From Here

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science released the admit card for Nursing Officer Exam 2023. Candidates can check the direct link to download Nursing Officer Call Letter Here.

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023: Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) uploaded the admit card for the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) for the post of Nursing Officer. Candidates can download SGPGIMS Admit Card from the Institute website www.sgpgims.org.in. SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Exam will be conducted on 18 February 2023. The candidates are advised to download SGPGI Nursing Officer Admit Card much before the exam date. SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below.

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card Download Link Click Here

How to Download SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2023 ?

The steps which are mentioned in this article should be followed by the candidates while downloading the SGPGI Lucknow Admit Card from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the website of the SGPGIMS - sgpgims.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Admit Card Activated’ given under ‘Recruitment Notice: Post -Nursing Officer - (Advt. No. I-68/Rectt/2022-23) uploaded on 4/01/2023’

Step 3: Login into your account using your login details

Step 4: Download SGPGIMS Lucknow Admit Card 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Exam Pattern 2023

There will be multiple-choice questions on following subjects:

Subject Marks Time General English 10 2 hours GK 10 Reasoning 10 Mathematical Aptitude 10 Subject Related 60 Time 100

1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

SGPGIMS Nursing Officer Syllabus 2023

The Syllabus for the written examination will be based on the syllabus/curriculum of the Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery/B.Sc NursingBasic Sciences - Nutrition & dietetics, psychology, mental health & psychiatric nursing, fundamentals of Nursing, Pediatric nursing, principles of administration & supervision, education and trends in nursing.

SGPGIMS is conducting the exam for filling up 900+ vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer (previously

known as ‘Sister Grade–II’).