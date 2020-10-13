Sikkim PSC Result 2020 Out for Sanitary Inspector/Trauma Technician and other @spscskm.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

Sikkim PSC Final Result 2020: Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has declared the Final Result for the posts of Sanitary Inspector/Trauma Technician and other Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for Written Examination / Viva-Voce / Interview for these posts can check their Result from the official website of Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) - spscskm.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC), the final result for the various posts including Emergency & Trauma Technician/ Sanitary Inspector/ Junior Clinical Psychologist/Counsellor Posts has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Written Examination / Viva-Voce / Interview round for these posts can check their result available on the official website.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates and marks obtained in the Written Examination / Viva-Voce /Interview round conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission.

It is noted that Sikkim Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of Emergency & Trauma Technician/ Sanitary Inspector/ Junior Clinical Psychologist/Counsellor as per advertisement no. 05/SPSC/EXAM/2019 dt: 05/03/2019 followed by Notice No: 38/SPSC/EXAM/2019 dt: 03/05/2019. Candidates applied for these posts can check the Final Result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Sikkim PSC Result 2020 for Sanitary Inspector/Trauma Technician