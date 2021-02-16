SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: 280 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @sjvn.nic.in

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021: SJVN Limited has invited applications for recruitment of Graduate & Technician (Diploma, ITI) Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2021.

Around 280 Vacancies Notified for Graduate & Technician (Diploma, ITI) Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online through the Career section on SJVN’s website: www.sjvn.nic.in. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. The online application process for the aforesaid posts has been started at sjvn.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 March 2021

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices - 120 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 60 Posts

Technician (ITI) Apprentices - 100 Posts

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentices - Engineering/ Technology in relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering/Technology in relevant branch, from Institute/ University recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State

Technician (ITI) Apprentices - ITI passed from any recognized University/ Institute.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Registration

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Login

Official Website

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

There will be no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Matriculation examination (10th) and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/Technology.

How to apply for SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online through the Career section on SJVN’s website: www.sjvn.nic.in. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. The last date of the application is 15 March 2021. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Salary