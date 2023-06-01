SJVN Recruitment 2023 For Various Managerial Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

SJVN has invited online applications for the 51 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check SJVN Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule–‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has published notice in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023 for various Managerial posts.

A total of 51 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Sr. Manager/Dy Manager/Asst Manager and others. These positions are available for different disciplines including Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical and C&I.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 12, 2023. The last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates is July 04, 2023.



SJVN Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 22, 2023

Closing date of application: June 12, 2023

Last date for sending application print out with payment receipt/certificates: July 04, 2023





SJVN Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

E3 Mechanical Asst Manager-14

E3 Electrical Asst Manager- 5

E3 C&I Asst Manager- 2

E3 Chemical Asst Manager 1

E4 Mechanical Dy. Manager -10

E4 Electrical Dy. Manager- 4

E4 C&I Dy. Manager-1

E4 Chemical Dy. Manager- 1

E6 Mechanical Sr. Manager- 9

E6 Electrical Sr. Manager- 3

E6 C&I Sr. Manager- 1



SJVN Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Mechanical: Full time regular degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution of India.

Electrical: Full time regular degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institution of India.

C&I: Full time regular degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized University/Institution of India.

Chemical: Full time regular degree in Chemical Engineering/ M.Sc (Chemistry) from a recognized University/Institution of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



SJVN Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package/Pay Scale

Level: Pay Scales (IDA)

E6: 90000-3%-240000

E4: 70000-3%-200000

E3: 60000-3%-180000

SJVN Recruitment 2023 PDF





SJVN Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website- www.sjvn.nic.in.

After applying online, you are required to take the printout of the application form

and send it along with payment receipt, experience details and certificates as mentioned in the notification in support of Educational/Professional Qualification, Age, Category, Pay Scale/ CTC, Experience etc. to the address-Advt. No. 111/2023 O/o DGM (Recruitment) SJVN Limited Shakti Sadan, Corporate HeadQuarters, Shanan Shimla, HP-171006.