SJVN Recruitment 2023 For Various Managerial Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

SJVN Recruitment 2023 Notification: SJVN Limited, a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule–‘A’ CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has published notice in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023 for various Managerial posts.
A total of 51 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive including Sr. Manager/Dy Manager/Asst Manager and others. These positions are available for different disciplines including Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical and C&I.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 12, 2023. The last date for sending application print out along with Payment receipt and certificates is July 04, 2023.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: May 22, 2023
Closing date of application: June 12, 2023
Last date for sending application print out with payment receipt/certificates: July 04, 2023
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
E3 Mechanical Asst Manager-14
E3 Electrical Asst Manager- 5
E3 C&I Asst Manager- 2
E3 Chemical Asst Manager 1
E4 Mechanical Dy. Manager -10
E4 Electrical Dy. Manager- 4
E4 C&I Dy. Manager-1
E4 Chemical Dy. Manager- 1
E6 Mechanical Sr. Manager- 9
E6 Electrical Sr. Manager- 3
E6 C&I Sr. Manager- 1
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Mechanical: Full time regular degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution of India.
Electrical: Full time regular degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/Institution of India.
C&I: Full time regular degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized University/Institution of India.
Chemical: Full time regular degree in Chemical Engineering/ M.Sc (Chemistry) from a recognized University/Institution of India.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
SJVN Recruitment 2023: Compensation Package/Pay Scale
Level: Pay Scales (IDA)
E6: 90000-3%-240000
E4: 70000-3%-200000
E3: 60000-3%-180000
SJVN Recruitment 2023 PDF
SJVN Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website- www.sjvn.nic.in.
After applying online, you are required to take the printout of the application form
and send it along with payment receipt, experience details and certificates as mentioned in the notification in support of Educational/Professional Qualification, Age, Category, Pay Scale/ CTC, Experience etc. to the address-Advt. No. 111/2023 O/o DGM (Recruitment) SJVN Limited Shakti Sadan, Corporate HeadQuarters, Shanan Shimla, HP-171006.