South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 32 Traction Loco Controller, Crew Controller, Power Controller Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020: South Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Traction Loco Controller, Crew Controller, Power Controller. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 July 2020

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Crew Controller - 16 Posts

Traction Loco Controller - 7 Posts

Power Controller - 9 Posts

South Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates having driving experience of minimum 75,000 Kms are eligible to volunteer for drafting as Crew Controller, Traction Loco Controller and Power Controller.

Pay Scale for South Central Railway Recruitment 2020 - Level 6 in 7th CPC (GP Rs. 4200/-)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Process for Crew Controller, Traction Loco Controller and Power Controller Posts

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the screening test.

How to apply for South Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to South Central Railway, Controlling Supervisor/Officer on or before 24 July 2020. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for details.

Latest Government Jobs:

IB Recruitment 2020: 292 Vacancies for Security Officer, Research Assistant and Other Posts, Earn upto 1 Lakh

DMHO, Vizianagaram Recruitment 2020: 129 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist Posts

Patna Metro Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for GM, DGM, Assistant Engineer and Other Posts

NIFTEM Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 11 Assistant Professor Posts, Selection through Interview

DGR Punjab Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 36 Manager, Engineer, Executive & Other Posts @dgrpg.punjab.gov.in

NALCO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for GDMO and Specialist Posts